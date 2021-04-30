Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 70 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.85.

COO stock opened at $407.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $414.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.63 and its 200 day moving average is $366.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 84.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

