Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 80 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $225.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $145.96 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.09.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

