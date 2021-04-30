Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 917,924 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,096,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 53,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 71,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,636,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Viasat stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,662.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Viasat’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

