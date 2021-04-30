CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $918.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.81, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CryoLife has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CryoLife will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CryoLife news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,008.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $42,799.04. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

