CSFB Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$13.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.94.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -13.38.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.13%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

