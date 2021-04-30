CSFB Raises Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target upped by CSFB from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MFC. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “na” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.81.

TSE MFC traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$26.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,513,731. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$15.36 and a 52 week high of C$27.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,134.53.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

