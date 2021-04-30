CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,996 shares of company stock worth $8,644,126. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $103.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.92.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.