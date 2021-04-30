CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.84. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.800-1.860 EPS.

NYSE CUBE opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

