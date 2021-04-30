Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $121.28. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Edward Jones cut Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

