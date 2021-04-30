Cubic Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,470 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 18,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 702,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,237,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 27.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

