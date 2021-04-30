Cubic Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,216 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. UBS Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.08.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.23. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

