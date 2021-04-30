Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,559,000 after buying an additional 173,068 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,971,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,472,000 after acquiring an additional 463,123 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 1,860.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 743,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,830,000 after acquiring an additional 705,341 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 718,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,030,000 after purchasing an additional 214,269 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,384,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SXT opened at $83.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.00. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

