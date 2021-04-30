Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 720 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 232,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $2,411,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

TMHC opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $216,212.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,905.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $448,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,368.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,174 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.