Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Issues Earnings Results

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,399. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.84. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $56.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,123.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CFR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.