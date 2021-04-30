CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Trading Up 4.8%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) was up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 16,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,285,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CURI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

