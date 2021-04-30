CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

