CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.86 million. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTMX stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $614.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

