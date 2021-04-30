D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Argus

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.41.

Shares of DHI traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.98. 55,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,690. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.03. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $102.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

