DA Davidson Boosts Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $165.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $133.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.20. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $75.27 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $7,354,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,925,000 after purchasing an additional 352,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.