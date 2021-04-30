DA Davidson Comments on Banc of California, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Shares of BANC opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $926.24 million, a P/E ratio of -96.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 789.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

