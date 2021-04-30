DA Davidson Weighs in on Cambridge Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.79. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CATC stock opened at $87.22 on Wednesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $607.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $4,716,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,379,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

