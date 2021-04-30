Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.250-0.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.33 billion-$9.33 billion.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.92. 27,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,476. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

