David E. Simonelli Sells 12,395 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 12,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $196,832.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,119.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 68.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 40.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 67,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.