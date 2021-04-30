David Victor Christopherson Sells 5,929 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Victor Christopherson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, David Victor Christopherson sold 3,231 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $310,822.20.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.82. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,144,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,105,000 after buying an additional 113,077 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,706,000 after buying an additional 132,679 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,360,000 after buying an additional 243,769 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

