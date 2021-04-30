De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

De La Rue stock remained flat at $$7.38 during trading hours on Friday. De La Rue has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

