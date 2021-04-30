De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
De La Rue stock remained flat at $$7.38 during trading hours on Friday. De La Rue has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.
De La Rue Company Profile
