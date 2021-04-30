DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases 1,300 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,302. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $173.93 and a 52 week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

