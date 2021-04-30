DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 388,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 247,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.49. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,516. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

