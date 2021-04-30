DeDora Capital Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $165.43. 336,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,162,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

