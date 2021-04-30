Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Lifted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $371.47. 21,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.81. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.