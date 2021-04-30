Denali Advisors LLC Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 24,220.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,319,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PS Business Parks by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,117,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,433,000 after buying an additional 171,867 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PS Business Parks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,304,000 after buying an additional 165,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PS Business Parks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,871,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,477,000 after buying an additional 96,144 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSB opened at $162.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.79 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.81.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

