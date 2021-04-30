Denali Advisors LLC Has $744,000 Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

DOX opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.49. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

