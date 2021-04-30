Denali Advisors LLC Invests $666,000 in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Haverty Furniture Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $762,090.00. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $428,359.68. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $48.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $48.91.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

