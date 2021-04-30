Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The RMR Group by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMR opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

