Denali Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,038,000 after acquiring an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 69,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a market cap of $512.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.12. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

