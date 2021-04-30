Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

DEN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.00. 10,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth $172,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth $153,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth $734,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury by 72.8% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 89,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 37,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

