Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DENN. Sidoti downgraded Denny’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist downgraded Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens raised Denny’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.78.

DENN stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,073,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 393,433 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 954,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Denny’s by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 458,298 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

