DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO Sells $1,283,750.00 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,451,206.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 12th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,158,500.00.
- On Monday, March 8th, John Dobak sold 780 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $39,031.20.
Shares of DermTech stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $84.49.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth $5,755,000. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 1.3% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 146,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $2,976,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $2,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DMTK. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.
About DermTech
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
