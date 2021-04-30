DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO Sells $1,283,750.00 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,451,206.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,158,500.00.

On Monday, March 8th, John Dobak sold 780 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $39,031.20.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth $5,755,000. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 1.3% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 146,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $2,976,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $2,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DMTK. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

