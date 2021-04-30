Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $235.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

