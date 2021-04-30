Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $33.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KDP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.20.

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 119,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,269 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $20,800,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 288,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after buying an additional 2,626,073 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

