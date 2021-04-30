Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $190.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.13.

PPG opened at $173.19 on Monday. PPG Industries has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $176.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

