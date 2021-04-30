Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.62

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.62 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 163159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

