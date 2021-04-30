Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised St. James’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:STJPF traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,201. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

