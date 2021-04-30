Deutsche eMark (DEM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $322.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $464,943.05 and approximately $322.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000580 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.