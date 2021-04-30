Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of DVO traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 205 ($2.68). 180,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 193.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.49. Devro has a 52 week low of GBX 116.76 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.50 ($2.75). The stock has a market cap of £342.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Devro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

In other Devro news, insider Lesley Jackson purchased 13,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £24,888.10 ($32,516.46). Also, insider Steve Good purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Insiders have acquired a total of 34,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,290 in the last three months.

Devro Company Profile

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

