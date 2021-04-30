DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 184.7% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of DIAGNOS stock remained flat at $$0.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. DIAGNOS has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DIAGNOS had a negative net margin of 902.26% and a negative return on equity of 283.64%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Kenya, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.