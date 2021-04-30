DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

A number of analysts have commented on DMAC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMAC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 55,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,950. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $178.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

