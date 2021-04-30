Diana B. Sorfleet Sells 30,525 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

