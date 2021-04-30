Diana Derycz Kessler Buys 100,000 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Diana Derycz Kessler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Diana Derycz Kessler sold 59 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $196.47.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.62. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

