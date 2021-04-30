Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $46.69 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

