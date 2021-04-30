Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 900,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $11,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMNB. Raymond James raised their price target on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a market cap of $465.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.